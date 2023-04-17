JOB DUTIES: In accordance with application of state and federal laws and company best practices, handle moderate value claims within an assigned line of coverage, such as medical only, short to moderate duration indemnity, auto physical damage, property damage, business personal property, non-structural building damage, and low to moderate severity bodily injury claims. Gather and review claim information, determine coverage, and conduct investigation. Initiate and maintain customer contact to provide updates and resolve any issues with the claim. Update information in the claim system to document claim handling activities. Determine/set reserves and make payments within level of authority. Investigate and refer identified claims to Loss Recovery Services, as applicable. Perform claim tasks timely and document claim files appropriately. Proactively manage claim activities to ensure fair claim resolution. Handle all claims in accordance with state and federal laws. Verify coverage by gathering adequate information necessary to make an informed decision in a fair, equitable, and ethical manner. Deny losses under limited supervision, providing detailed explanation, citing facts, and policy language. Perform a thorough investigation based upon the type, complexity, and severity of the claim. Upon completion of the investigation, analyze and evaluate the potential exposure and damages, including potential full or partial liability and compensability denials. Formulate and document an action plan based on the covered damages and injuries. Determine and set reserves based on the most probable outcome of the claim, within authority level. Evaluate and negotiate directly with insured, claimant.
QUALIFICATIONS: Looking to join a vibrant organization that makes a difference? At Church Mutual, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. For more than 125 years, we've made it our business to protect those who serve and inspire others through our specialized insurance expertise and innovative solutions. Our customers do amazing things for the world - when we protect them, we Stand for Good. We foster a workplace where all employees are treated with dignity and respect; diversity, inclusion and belonging are woven into the fabric of our company through our customers, employees, leadership, business relationships and outreach programs.
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500