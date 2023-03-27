JOB DUTIES: Are you interested in a career that allows you to work with children and families in a Trauma Informed Agency that empowers, educates, and supports agency staff to provide services in a caring, compassionate, and safe environment? If you have a bachelor's degree in a qualifying field, this may be the position you are looking for. The work involves determining the needs of the child/family, arranging needed services, and making referrals to other resources as needed. Position provides opportunities for growth and learning experiences. Supervision is provided. The position also requires limited paid 24-hour on-call duties (approximately 30 days per year).
QUALIFICATIONS: 18 or older Required. Bachelor's Degree Required. The ideal candidate must have a bachelor's degree in social work or other Human Services field such as psychology, sociology, or criminal justice, and be eligible for certification as a Certified Social Worker through the State of WI or already be certified. Applicants with a training certificate or who can obtain a training certificate are encouraged to apply. Must be able to: gather, access, and use information in developing case plans; ability to engage families; plan and provide appropriate and effective referrals; knowledge of social work principles and practices; knowledge of laws, regulations, and practices pertaining to social service programs; good oral and written communication skills; ability to maintain accurate records; strong computer skills; have a valid WI Driver's License. Must be able to pass 40 wpm typing test. Class D - Regular (Auto, Light Truck, Moped) Required. Desired, Mileage reimbursement available.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $26.81 Per Hour to $30.64 Per Hour
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500