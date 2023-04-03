JOB DUTIES: This position provides supervision during parent visits for children in out-of-home placements, along with transportation, training, and assistance in coordinating other service needs. Additional duties include assisting staff with background checks, foster home licensing, tracking data and requesting documentation, plus assisting Social Workers in helping to meet the needs of clients both in the office and through site visits. Oneida County Department of Social Services is a Trauma Informed Agency that empowers, educates, and supports agency staff to provide services in a caring, compassionate, and safe environment.
QUALIFICATIONS: 18 or older Required. Qualified applicants must have a high school degree or equivalent, two years post high school education with course work in sociology, psychology, accounting, administrative assistance or secretarial science and two years' work experience in an office environment. One-year experience with child welfare programs strongly preferred. The ideal candidate will have excellent oral and written communication skills, the ability to maintain accurate detailed records and documentation, strong computer skills, the ability to maintain confidentiality, ability to type 60 wpm and operate a 10-key calculator, a valid Wisconsin Driver's License, and the willingness and ability to learn local resources. Position requires flexibility in scheduling of priorities and workload during the workday. Desired, Mileage reimbursement available. Class D - Regular (Auto, Light Truck, Moped) Required.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $22.89 Per Hour to $26.16 Per Hour
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500