JOB DUTIES: Creates project plans documenting tasks, timelines, and project requirements, including both internal and external resources needed, to successfully complete projects meeting business expectations on time. Studies the requirements of the business and plans for the design, process, workflows, and other tasks that must occur from project initiation to closure. Collaborates with stakeholders, subject matter experts, business units, technical and non-technical teams, and all other project participants - ensuring projects stay on task, on schedule and on budget. Must effectively manage people and be capable of managing multiple unrelated projects at various stages of completion. Provides quality, concise documentation and clear communication throughout a projects' life cycle.
QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor's degree in business, management or related field of study OR Project Management Professional (PMP), or similar certification. Prefer a minimum of 3 years' experience managing business projects. Ability to lead and motivate a group of diverse individuals and communicate effectively with technical and non-technical teams. Ability to utilize complex reasoning and logic in the analysis of business issues
Work Site County/ies: Langlade
RATE OF PAY: $64,820.00 Per Year
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500