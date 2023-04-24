JOB DUTIES: Establish and implement standards for quality assurance of support systems for all lines of Church Mutual business. Analyze results to ensure filed rates, system loads, and produced rate pages are accurate in preproduction and production environments establishing an end-to-end product outcome. Create and perform testing to ensure the system meets the requirements for all business stakeholders. Verify completeness and accuracy of software/programming changes. Collaborate with business stakeholders to resolve issues found during quality assurance process. Create necessary documents associated with changes for use by business users. Analyze test results and coordinate needed changes to the test and production environments, notifying business users through development of training materials and providing training sessions with the support and advice of Corporate Training. Develop, coordinate, and establish training for transaction processing for all lines of business. Initiate established audit process to evaluate consistency of processing. Analyze and troubleshoot issues in production environment, working with Information Technology.
At Church Mutual, we Stand for Good: Our work is powerful, inspiring, and meaningful because we serve those who serve others. We specialize in insuring purpose-driven organizations, leading the way in markets that include nonprofit and human services organizations, religious institutions of all denominations, schools, senior living communities, and camps and outdoor recreation facilities. We foster a workplace where all employees are treated with dignity and respect. Diversity, inclusion, and belonging are woven into the fabric of our company through our customers, employees, leadership, business relationships and outreach programs. This is a hybrid position 60% remote 40% in the office. Establish and implement standards for quality assurance of support systems. Ensure that the end-to-end product results are accurate in preproduction and production environments. Create and perform testing to ensure that the system requirements for all business stakeholders is met. Analyze test results and coordinate needed changes and updates to business users. Establish training for transaction processing and initiate audit process to evaluate consistency of processing. Analyze and troubleshoot issues in production environment and complete follow-up process for issue resolution.
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500