JOB DUTIES: Under the supervision of the Dean of Business and Entrepreneurship, and in collaboration with other faculty, you will teach a variety of credit and continuing education courses in the Office Management, Accounting, and Business Management programs. The courses you teach may be online, hybrid or face to face. You will focus on continuous improvement of your courses so that they are relevant and engaging, enhancing the ever-important student experience. You will have the opportunity to establish and build relationships with employers, students, the three native nations in our district and your colleagues. Your responsibilities are at the Rhinelander campus and other outreach locations with variable hours that may include day, evening and/or weekend assignments. You will work a year-round schedule, supported by a renewable annual contract. This is not an online, remote position. The instructor will need to be present on campus several days per week. You will participate in college committees which support the College and program goals and initiatives.
QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor's Degree Required. Ideal candidates possess teaching experience in post-secondary settings, experience with alternative delivery methods including asynchronous online and/or competency-based education, a master's degree in Office Management, Business Management, Accounting related area, or a teaching related master's degree, MOS certification, entrepreneurial experience, and accounting/marketing/digital marketing experience. Qualified candidates possess a Bachelor's Degree or higher in Office Management, Office or Information Technology, Business Administration, Accounting, or related field and at least 1 of the following: 1) Two years' work experience in the office management/business management/accounting field, with 1 year of experience in the last 5 years; 2) One year of office management/business management occupational experience and at least 2 years of teaching in a related area; or 3) 18 undergraduate or graduate credit hours earned in the teaching field - OR a Bachelor's Degree or higher in any discipline and at least 1 of the preceding options including work experience in the office management/business management/accounting field.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $57,946 per year/qualifications and experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500