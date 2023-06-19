JOB DUTIES: The following duties are normal for this position. The omission of specific statements of the duties does not exclude them from the classification if the work is similar, related, or a logical assignment for this classification. Basic troubleshooting and problem solving, routine maintenance, recognize when specialized knowledge is needed, and other duties may be required and assigned. Specific Knowledge, Skills, or Abilities: Requires thorough knowledge of the principles, practices, and methods associated with building maintenance trades, including construction, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, mechanical, carpentry, and/or custodial maintenance; requires thorough knowledge of the laws, standards, and regulations pertaining to building operations and fire safety; requires thorough knowledge of established safety rules and departmental policies and procedures; requires thorough knowledge of the purpose and safe operation of various tools and equipment used in building maintenance trades; requires general knowledge of the principles of supervision; must be able to plan/direct the work of subordinates, and to effectively lead, motivate, and evaluate assigned staff; must be able to interact tactfully and courteously with the general public; must be able to read gauges and testing instruments; and must be able to work evenings and weekends to provide on-call services to the properties. Requires the ability to build a rapport with the public, tenants, and staff while always maintaining confidentiality. Includes the ability to exchange ideas, information, and opinions with others to assist in the formulation of policy and programs. Equipment, Machinery, Tools, and Materials Utilization: Requires the ability to operate and control the actions of equipment, machinery, tools and/or materials requiring complex and rapid adjustments. Apartment Flips, janitorial, carpentry, electrical, plumbing, mechanical, inspections, pest control, and other tasks as assigned
QUALIFICATIONS: 18 or older Required. High school diploma or GED required. Technical/specialized training or extensive hands-on experience. 2 years' experience in rental maintenance and/or similar field preferred. Must be available to respond to 24-hour maintenance emergencies during evening, weekend, and holiday hours based on department rotation. Strong written and verbal communication skills to be able to work closely with tenants, staff, vendors, and the community. Ability to multitask, organized and proficient with computer software. Must have a valid class D driver's license. Requires the ability to utilize a wide variety of reference, descriptive, advisory and/or design data and information. Requires the ability to exercise judgment, decisiveness and creativity in situations involving broader aspects of organizational programs and operations, moderately unstable situations, or the direction, control and planning of an entire program or set of programs. Tasks require the ability to exert light to medium work that involves walking or standing virtually all the time. Exerting between 20 and 50 pounds of force. Performance of essential functions may require exposure to adverse environmental conditions, such as dirt, dust, pollen, odors, humidity, temperature and noise extremes, fumes, machinery, electric currents, traffic hazards, bright/dim light, or cleaning supplies.
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
RATE OF PAY: $16.50 Per Hour to $19.00 Per Hour
HOURS: Full-Time/Part-Time, 1 to 40 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500