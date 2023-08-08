JOB DUTIES: Under the general supervision of the Associate Dean of Health Occupations, the Nursing instructor provides classroom, laboratory, and clinical instruction in a variety of associate degree nursing courses. The position may require instruction in other health occupations courses depending upon institutional needs. This position is based on the eight core competencies of nurse educators as determined by the National League for Nursing. Responsibilities are at the Rhinelander Campus and designated outreach and clinical locations with variable hours. Office hours are maintained in accordance with the college requirements.
QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor's degree Required. Current active RN license or unencumbered privilege to practice in Wisconsin required. Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) or Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) with current enrollment and progress in MSN program required. Qualified candidates possess a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) or Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) with current enrollment and progress in MSN program, a minimum of two years (4,000 hours) of verifiable occupational work experience as a Registered Nurse with one year (2,000 hours) within the last five years and hold a current active registered nurse license or unencumbered privilege to practice in Wisconsin. The ideal candidate also has successful teaching experience in a post-secondary setting, experience with a variety of instructional delivery methods (face to face, clinical, lab, and online), and experience with instructional technologies including simulation and/or virtual reality.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $64,105.00 Per Year
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500