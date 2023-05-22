JOB DUTIES: Under the general supervision of the Dean of Health Occupations and in collaboration with nursing faculty, the Associate Dean of Health Occupations provides leadership, development, direction, and coordination of the Associate Degree Nursing Program and all Health Occupations programs. The Associate Dean facilitates and promotes student learning by creating an environment of academic rigor and instructional innovation through new technology and delivery modes. The Associate Dean works closely with employees and students as well as health care providers, community partners and other educational institutions. The Associate Dean leads efforts to ensure the Associate Degree Nursing Program complies with the Wisconsin State Board of Nursing and the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. The Associate Dean will assist the Dean of Health Occupations with other programs within the team, as needed. The Associate Dean maintains standards of professional conduct and ethics appropriate to the professional position.
QUALIFICATIONS: Master's Degree Required. Master's Degree in Nursing is required. Current unencumbered license to practice as a registered nurse in Wisconsin is required. Master's Degree in Nursing. Current unencumbered license to practice as a registered nurse in Wisconsin. Minimum of two years of verified direct care experience as a practicing registered nurse. Occupational experience must include one year (2,000 hours) within the past 5 years. Knowledge and experience in a technical college or two-year system.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $78,105.00 Per Year
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500