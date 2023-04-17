JOB DUTIES: Provide sales and service support for affinity program in the development of affinity sales proposals, working with producers and internal departments. Participate in customer implementation meetings and support all service needs, including billing, claims, reporting needs, etc. Lead annual safety meetings. Establish and maintain the documentation for all affinity programs. Coordinate the processing and timely delivery of new and renewal business. Manage the affinity program information and provide direction to other departments as needed. Assist in producing monthly and annual reports. Support the affinity program at meetings and conventions and develop and deliver in-house presentations on affinity programs. * Work with the producer to obtain all the information from customers necessary to develop an affinity sales proposal. Work with Underwriting and other internal departments to determine pricing, unique coverage, and service offerings. Review documents and follow up, as necessary, to assure complete and accurate information is received. Collaborate with the producer and underwriting to develop unique product and service offerings/arrangements. Create and prepare program proposal and communicate to producer and customer as appropriate. Research statutes and systems limitations. Actively participate in customer implementation, meeting with account and the field. Take the lead on all service needs, including special billing requirements, claims special handling processes, reporting needs, loss runs, and future communication. Document all procedures for establishing and maintaining affinity programs. Oversee the creation of bulletins and processing instructions before a program is implemented or nonrenewed. Manage overall individual affinity program information, including customer profile, locations, premiums
QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor's degree Required.
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500