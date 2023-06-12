JOB DUTIES: Develop Guidewire applications including Guidewire configuration, development, regulatory and compliance changes, etc. Work with internal customers to design, develop, make program and/or configuration changes and maintain complex integration software working within Guidewire software integration frameworks. Develop, perform unit tests, and configure all aspects of a new application system. Provide detailed technical program specifications for new program development. Design specific algorithms that implement the desired business functionality and decide how to best implement these designs. Adhere to development specifications and standards. Complete functional decomposition and design program flow and execution steps. Develops reusable code/object/service libraries. Ensures overall new application system integrity and the meeting of applicable project schedules. Develop and configure all aspects of a new application system. Design new application solutions. Perform unit testing.
QUALIFICATIONS: Looking to join a vibrant organization that makes a difference? As part of the Church Mutual team, you'll work with some of the most experienced and knowledgeable people in the industry and achieve your own growth and career satisfaction while finding fulfillment in serving those who serve others. We foster a workplace where all employees are treated with dignity and respect; diversity, inclusion and belonging are woven into the fabric of our company through our customers, employees, leadership, business relationships and outreach programs. Join us and Stand for Good.
**This is a hybrid position that requires 2 days per week in the office and can be based in either of our five locations:
1) Milwaukee, WI
2) Madison, WI
3) Merrill, WI
4) Greenwood Village, CO
5) Mechanicsburg, PA
Please note your preferred work location from the list above when applying.**
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500