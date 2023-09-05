JOB DUTIES:
* Supervisor/Manager responsibilities may include all of the following
* Staffing needs, to include interviewing and onboarding for new employees
* Training and development, as well as coaching and motivation for staff
* Performance Management, goal setting, employee engagement, and salary administration
* Workforce Management to include; unit equipment, software, and space needs, approving time off and overtime usage, and budget recommendations
* Manage and allocate resources to IT areas to ensure the achievement of business goals, and accountable for team service delivery.
QUALIFICATIONS: Looking to join a vibrant organization that makes a difference? As part of the Church Mutual team, you'll work with some of the most experienced and knowledgeable people in the industry and achieve your own growth and career satisfaction while finding fulfillment in serving those who serve others. We foster a workplace where all employees are treated with dignity and respect; diversity, inclusion and belonging are woven into the fabric of our company through our customers, employees, leadership, business relationships and outreach programs. Join us and Stand for Good.
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500