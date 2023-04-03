JOB DUTIES: Provide identification and analysis of information needs and flows for design, development, and maintenance of data-driven business systems. Analyze information and data needs for optimal sourcing and placement of data stores. Assist in data modeling and monitor data architecture standards and conventions. Aid around data to database developers, database administrators, data architect, and others in Information Technology. Ensure processes and data are aligned in order to make certain that there is data integrity prior to system release.
I. Identify and analyze information needs and flow for design, development, and maintenance.
II. Analyze information and data needs for optimal sourcing and placement of data stores.
III. Assist in data modeling.
IV. Monitor data architecture standards and conventions.
V. Ensure data integrity prior to system release.
VI. Provide assistance around data to others as needed.
QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor's degree in related field (e.g., business, finance, or technical) or equivalent experience required.
* Strong knowledge of MS Office tools.
* Knowledge of SDLC methodologies.
* Knowledge of insurance industry.
* Knowledge of insurance IT systems.
* Strong knowledge of solution standards.
* Ability to adapt.
* Strategic thinking and planning skills.
* Negotiations skills.
* Leadership skills.
* Decision making
3+ years' experience in a data analyst role, with working knowledge of information systems and integration/design solutions.
Insurance industry experience is required.
Strong SQL skills are required.
This is a hybrid position that requires two days per week in the office and can be based in either our Downtown Milwaukee/Madison/Merrill Wisconsin, Greenwood Village, Colorado or Mechanicsburg, PA location. ***
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500