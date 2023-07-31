JOB DUTIES: This position performs a variety of clerical tasks for Social Workers, Social Service Aides and Children Services Support workers. Duties include but are not limited to typing and/or reviewing dictation, Child Abuse and Neglect reports, reports to the Courts, letters, memos, forms, agendas and similar materials from rough draft, transcriber, or edits to electronic documents. Position also assists with contacting clients, assisting with transport of clients, making copies, faxing documents, scanning records, entering data into state software systems, filing, processing work orders, and management of incoming/outgoing mail. Other duties include updating/managing the agency website, creating posts and graphics for Facebook, and managing other graphic designs for the agency. This position also provides back-up coverage for the reception desk, including managing a multi-line phone system, providing customer service, and transferring clients (both in-person and via phone) to the appropriate department. Oneida County Department of Social Services is a Trauma Informed Agency that empowers, educates, and supports agency staff to provide services in a caring, compassionate, and safe environment. Work involves determination of client needs, provisions of appropriate services, and referral of clients to other resources and programs as needed.
QUALIFICATIONS: 18 or older Required. Qualified individuals must have a high school degree with course work in typing and office skills and knowledge of computer hardware, software, and accessories. Must have the ability to operate a multi-line phone system, type 60 wpm, work with the public and maintain a high degree of confidentiality. Position requires excellent organizational skills and the ability to multi-task. Experience with editing and proofreading preferred.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $18.95 Per Hour
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week
8:00AM-4:30PM with half hour unpaid lunch
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500