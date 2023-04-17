Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches, highest in far northwest Vilas County. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Lincoln, Oneida, and Vilas Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the afternoon commute. The wind combined with heavy snow weighing down trees could bring down tree branches and result in some power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel during this period, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before crossing open areas. &&