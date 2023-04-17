JOB DUTIES: At Nicolet College, our mission is to transform lives and enrich communities, and we see change as an opportunity to transform even more lives and to serve our communities even better. To accomplish this mission, we are redesigning higher education to serve today's learners in the most inclusive, creative, and flexible ways imaginable. We are responding with innovative programs, strong employer partnerships, and student-centered practices. Are you committed to academic excellence and stellar student experience? If so, we can't wait to meet you! Under the supervision of the Dean of Business and Entrepreneurship and in collaboration with other faculty, this person will teach primarily in the Accounting occupational associate degree program with some teaching responsibilities in the Business Management occupational associate degree program, technical diplomas, and/or certificate programs. The employee will be expected to provide lecture, laboratory, and online instruction in a variety of accounting and business classes, according to institutional needs.
QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor's Degree Required. Qualified candidates possess a minimum of a bachelor's degree in accounting or closely related field. Qualified candidates possess a minimum of a bachelor's degree in accounting or closely related field, 2 years (4,000 hours) of verified work experience in accounting, and recent experience in accounting. The ideal candidate has a master's degree, additional degree in Business Administration, or Certified Public Accountant, and successful teaching experience in a post-secondary setting.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: The pay range for this position starts at $57,946 per year, and this starting point may rise depending on qualifications and experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500