JOB DUTIES: Maintain prompt, predictable, and regular physical attendance working assigned hours. Maintain the ability to lawfully operate designated motor vehicles at all times duties are performed. Maintain the ability to travel throughout and enter all different properties in the jurisdiction. Provide truthful and accurate written and verbal communications. Maintain strict confidentiality in accordance with Wisconsin State Statutes and City policy, including but not limited to, interaction with the public, personnel issues, and any other information heard, handled, or obtained within the scope of the position or through other personnel. Maintain, and actively promote, effective working relationships with coworkers and management. Serve as a notary public. Work independently to complete tasks as assigned. Perform clerical work such as answering incoming calls including routing callers or providing information as needed, data processing, paper filing, writing letters, and bookkeeping. Respond to inquiries from employees, citizens, and others; and refers, when necessary, to appropriate persons or department. Accurately input data into standard office and department forms. Compile data for various reports. Responsible for accurately maintaining all aspects of the accounts payable process using current City software. Responsible for obtaining W-9's from all vendors before sending payment. Assist all Department Managers in a courteous and professional manner to assure that bills are coded correctly and paid in a timely manner. Scan all invoices and relevant material into the correct vendor file while completing the payment process. Strictly adhere to Government Accountability standards throughout the process.
QUALIFICATIONS: Associate degree in accounting or related field preferred, OR equivalent work experience with a demonstrated working knowledge of accounting procedures and practices and strong mathematical skills. Knowledge of and demonstrated skills in general office practices and in areas such as Microsoft Word processing, Excel spreadsheet programs, databases, typing, filing, and similar. Proficient in composition with strong writing skills.
Work Site County/ies: Langlade
RATE OF PAY: $20.03 Per Hour
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500