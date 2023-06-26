JOB DUTIES: At Nicolet College, our mission is to transform lives and enrich communities, and we see change as an opportunity to transform even more lives and to serve our communities even better. To accomplish this mission, we are redesigning higher education to serve today's learners in the most inclusive, creative, and flexible ways imaginable. We are responding with innovative programs, strong employer partnerships, and student-centered practices. Are you interested in serving our college community handling a variety of accounting, payroll, and business office tasks? If so, we can't wait to meet you! Under the direct supervision of the Vice President of Administration, the Accounting and Payroll Specialist performs the daily operations for general ledger, accounts payable, payroll and a variety of general Business Office duties. This position also provides backup in the areas of Student Receivables, Payroll, and other accounting-related business functions.
QUALIFICATIONS: Associate Degree Required. Qualified candidates possess a minimum of an Associate Degree in Accounting or business-related field. Qualified candidates possess a minimum of an Associate Degree in Accounting or business-related field, two years of office experience involving accounting related duties, and two years customer service experience.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $21.01 - $25.36 per hour, depending on qualifications
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500