JOB DUTIES:

* Prepare municipal tax filings on a quarterly/annual basis.

* Regulatory Compliance

* Prepare data request calls for insurance departments, statistical services, rating bureaus, residual market pools, etc.

* Pay surcharges and recoupments and reconcile the associated general ledger accounts.

* Prepare annual regulatory filings to the state insurance departments.

* Assist with preparation of schedules, as needed, for statutory annual statement.

Operational

* Prepare and maintain company equipment records and prepare equipment depreciation reports using FAS software.

* Prepare journal vouchers as assigned.

* Perform account reconciliations as assigned.

* Assist in transactions involving assumed/ceded reinsurance.

* Assist in preparation of monthly/quarterly/annual financial statements.

QUALIFICATIONS:

* Bachelor's degree in accounting is required.

* Ability to sit for CPA exam is required.

* Prior statutory accounting experience preferred.

* Ability to prioritize work to meet deadlines.

* Analytical thinking skills.

* Ability to communicate effectively at all levels, both internal and external.

* Sound judgment and effective decision-making skills.

**This is a hybrid position that requires two days per week in the office and can be based in either of our Downtown Milwaukee, Wis., or Merrill WI location**

Work Site County/ies: Lincoln

RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience

HOURS: Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum

CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE

51A N BROWN STREET

RHINELANDER, WI 54501

(715) 365-1500

