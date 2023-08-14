JOB DUTIES:
* Prepare municipal tax filings on a quarterly/annual basis.
* Regulatory Compliance.
* Prepare data request calls for insurance departments, statistical services, rating bureaus, residual market pools, etc.
* Pay surcharges and recoupments and reconcile the associated general ledger accounts.
* Prepare annual regulatory filings to the state insurance departments.
* Assist with preparation of schedules, as needed, for statutory annual statement.
* Prepare and maintain company equipment records and prepare equipment. depreciation reports using FAS software.
* Prepare journal vouchers as assigned.
* Perform account reconciliations as assigned.
* Assist in transactions involving assumed/ceded reinsurance.
* Assist in preparation of monthly/quarterly/annual financial statements.
QUALIFICATIONS:
* Bachelor's degree in accounting is required.
* Ability to sit for CPA exam is required.
* Prior statutory accounting experience preferred.
* Ability to prioritize work to meet deadlines.
* Analytical thinking skills.
* Ability to communicate effectively at all levels, both internal and external.
* Sound judgment and effective decision-making skills.
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500