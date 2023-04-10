JOB DUTIES: The Oneida County Health Department seeks an individual to provide a variety of clerical, administrative and technical support services in a healthcare setting. Tasks may include bookkeeping, recordkeeping, gathering and providing information to internal and external customers to establish service needs, billing insurance companies, answering phones, scheduling appointments, establishing, and maintaining files, and drafting or editing various documents.
QUALIFICATIONS: 18 or older Required. High school degree and one-year post high school education in business math, bookkeeping, accounting, or related field. Qualified individual requires a high school degree and one-year post high school education in business math, bookkeeping, accounting, or related field; knowledge of bookkeeping, business math and accounting; knowledge of computers; accurate record keeping skills; Associate Degree preferred. Position requires two to four years work experience in office or administrative support; ability to type 45 wpm, keep accurate reports and records, basic accounting and math skills, great organizational skills and must be able to provide excellent customer service both telephonically and in person. Class D - Regular (Auto, Light Truck, Moped) Required. Required, Mileage reimbursement available.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $20.91 Per Hour to $21.51 Per Hour
HOURS: Full-Time, 32 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500