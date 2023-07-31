JOB DUTIES: Under the supervision of the Dean of Academic Support and in collaboration with other faculty, this Instructor will teach and facilitate student learning in a full range of courses in the Academic Success program. The Academic Success Instructor will be responsible for teaching in a variety of formats, to include an individualized lab, structured classes, integrated, and technology mediated or enhanced delivery. Academic Success courses include program prep, GED/HSED, remedial, developmental, non-academic, career and employability, financial literacy, technology literacy, and academic subjects.
Responsibilities will be at the Rhinelander Campus and designated outreach locations with variable hours that may include day, evening, and/or weekend teaching assignments. In addition, faculty members develop and maintain curriculum and programs, mentor adjunct faculty, and actively participate in serving the diverse communities served by the College.
QUALIFICATIONS: Qualified candidates possess a minimum of a bachelor's degree or higher, with 30 semester credits in Elementary Education, Secondary Education, Adult Education, or Special Needs Education; or 30 semester credits in any core academic area taught at Elementary Education or Secondary Education levels, and a total of 3 credits of reading instruction and/or Teaching Methods or any combination. The ideal candidate has a major in Elementary Education, Secondary Education, Adult Education, Special Needs Education and/or Science and experience in team teaching, teaching in a post-secondary setting, in Adult Basic Education, and/or using remote delivery methods.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $57,946 - $78,479, depending on education and experience.
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500