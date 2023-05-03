JOB DUTIES:
Maintains Plating line to ensure proper results.
Inspects & tests plated material for conformance to specified thickness.
Performs basic count and inventory management.
Ensures safety of the plant by following safety procedures and protocols.
Contributes to overall cleanliness by maintaining your workstations.
Transport materials as needed.
What makes an ideal candidate?
QUALIFICATIONS:
High School Diploma or a GED preferred.
Must be at least 18 years of age.
Must be able to lift 50lbs independently, safely, and repetitively.
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
RATE OF PAY: $16.00 Per Hour to $18.00 Per Hour
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 to 58 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500