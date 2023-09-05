LAONA, Wis. (WJFW) - Governor Tony Evers visited the Laona school district today to welcome students back to school. The visit was part of the governor’s statewide tour to welcome students back as well as promote his administration’s $1.2 billion dollar increase in spending authority for public schools. He said school visits are opportunities to gather ideas on the future of education.
“It’s important for me to understand that,” said Evers. “You know, we’re always involved with schools and education and we need to hear firsthand from people what the needs are.”
Evers credited the students and teachers of Laona for representing the value of public education.
“They're prepared for the future because of the work that the teachers and administrators and school boards do," said Evers. "As governor, I feel an obligation to make sure I know what the needs are and how we can continue to support them."
Evers also highlighted certain programs like advanced placement courses, which offer college credits to qualified high school students, as well as the state’s initiative to allow students to virtually enroll in classes from around the state that aren’t offered at their own school.
“Kids are taking different courses all across the state right there in this room,” said Evers. “I talked to somebody whose child last year had 38 college credits already as they walked out the door at Laona High School. That’s because they take advantage of the virtual opportunities, they have a good teacher in there."
Evers also pointed to the current state of unemployment, education and childcare in Wisconsin and how the three issues are deeply connected. The governor said he hopes state legislatures realize the urgency of the issue.
“If childcare takes a dive, we’re short workers already in the state of Wisconsin and we can’t afford to have people leave the workforce because the childcare institution is closed up because they don’t have the resources. We have the resources at the state, we should be investing it there.”
The Governor’s plan to bolster public education also includes proposing $16 million dollars to address the state’s teacher shortage. Which, for example, would help current teachers pursue additional higher education credits, licenses and certifications.