Eagle River hosts annual weekend gun show

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - This weekend the famous Eagle River Ice Arena welcomed the Take a Kid Hunting foundation for their annual Eagle River Gun show. Folks from all around the area came together to buy, trade, and sell firearms of all kinds to not only come together as a community, but to help support a good cause.
“All our profits goes to the Take a Kid Hunting Foundation," said Martin. "We have property down between Marshfield and Neillsville in Pittsville. It’s mainly going to be for active and disabled vets. They can come on a weekend and we can schedule some stuff up.”
Recently the Wisconsin DNR released data showing the average age of Wisconsin hunters being around 51 years old. Martin says shows like these are a great way to bring interest back to hunting.
“We’re just trying to get people more involved in it again," said Martin. "That’s why we do the shows, we get a much more younger crowd coming through at times."
The gun show will continue until Sunday. More information about the show can be found on the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce website.