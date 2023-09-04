Mugshot Monday Winner 9-4-23 Sep 4, 2023 Sep 4, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Currently in Rhinelander 74° Sunny74° / 69° 8 AM 74° 9 AM 77° 10 AM 79° 11 AM 82° 12 PM 85° Latest STAT WATCH: Shedeur Sanders' passing numbers best for FBS first-timer, and he's just getting started Nursing the North 9-5-23 America's small towns are disbanding police forces, citing hiring woes. It's not all bad Weather Discussion 9/5/23 Twins face the Guardians leading series 1-0 Tigers bring 5-game road win streak into game against the Yankees Brewers try to end 3-game road losing streak, play the Pirates Royce Lewis hits a grand slam, drives in 6 as the AL Central-leading Twins crush Cleveland 20-6 Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists © Copyright 2023 Northland Television, LLC | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.