Weather Alert

...LARGE AREA OF MODERATE MIXED PRECIPITATION MOVING RAPIDLY INTO THE AREA... A band of mixed freezing rain, sleet and snow will continue to push north across the area this morning. The mixed precipitation will change over to snow during the morning reducing visibilities to less than a mile and creating hazardous road conditions. Several inches of snow accumulation can be expected by mid afternoon. Travel should be avoided is possible. If you must travel, please use extreme caution, slow down and allow plenty of space between you and other vehicles.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, and ice accumulations around a tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, and Forest Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow or ice covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Freezing rain could arrive early enough to impact the morning commute in Merrill and Antigo. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&