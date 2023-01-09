01-09-2023 Dennis Harper, Rhinelander Jan 9, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Currently in Rhinelander 20° Sunny20° / 8° 12 PM 22° 1 PM 24° 2 PM 26° 3 PM 28° 4 PM 27° Latest Houston back at No. 1, Kansas State jumps to 11th in AP poll POLL ALERT: Houston back at No. 1 in men’s AP Top 25, then Kansas, Purdue; Vols crack top 5, K-State jumps in at No. 11 The Top Twenty Five Calling Deion Sanders a sellout ignores the growing role of clout-chasing in college sports Nets' Durant out at least 2 weeks with sprained right knee Former Braves GM Coppolella reinstated after 5-year ban Gareth Bale retires from soccer after setting Wales mark Packers LB Quay Walker apologizes after his 2nd ejection Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists © Copyright 2023 Northland Television, LLC | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.