MOSINEE, Wis. (WJFW) - Change is on the horizon for the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee, which will soon benefit from the Bi-partisan Infrastructure Law passed last year. Congress allocated 20 million dollars to be divided up between all eligible airports in the United States. What's unique about these improvements - its one that flying passengers wouldn't even notice.
“It really is an asset to our region and anybody that flies in is going to benefit from the upgraded equipment," said CWA airport director Brian Grefe.
An internal facelift is on the horizon for the Air traffic control tower at the Central Wisconsin Airport.
“This ensures a good safe operation for decades to come, so everything in the tower cab will be updated to the most modern, most reliable, most capable equipment...There's a half a dozen controllers that are going to notice it, and love it, but the public really isn't going to notice it, its going to look just like you see right now," said Grefe.
Up to $608k is expected to fund the makeover thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
“We’re looking at replacing radios, weather equipment, some of the fixtures inside the tower cab such as cabinetry, window shades, carpets, etcetera. So, it’s an internal type of a project," said Grefe.
CWA was selected from a nationwide pool of airports by the FAA - selected based on need and existing funding, and age of the tower.
“Typically, this type of work is not eligible for your typical airport improvement type-funding so it’s needed right now, and it’s a new funding source that we’re able to tap into so it’s very exciting," said Grefe.
After designs are submitted in the application, CWA will soon seek bids from contractors nationwide.
“There’s a lot to do before bids are open. It’s not an overly complicated project, we’ve identified really what we need, but bidding that properly in accordance with federal specs, compliant with all of the requirements with federal funding, that’s a lot to do really before this July deadline to apply for the grant," said Grefe.
CWA plans to open the bidding process this July and then apply for the designated funds in late July.
