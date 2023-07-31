Brambrough sentenced to six months in prison

A Rhinelander man is sentenced to 6 months in prison for the unsafe building of their own building while undergoing a mental health crisis.
Chad Brambrough burned down his family home in an attempt to end his life last March. He is now serving a six month prison sentence.
Brambrough suffers from severe mental health and addiction issues, which he claims is a result of trauma created in his childhood and from his time spent in the military.
He hoped to be sent to a state Recovery Center which would provide treatment targeted at managing his mental health.
“I just hope that he gets some help with his mental illness,” said Sue Jenik, Chad’s mother. “That's what he needs.”
Judge Michael Bloom, the ruling judge in the case, acknowledged that in his opinion, Brambrough did not act with the intention to harm others. However, the resulting damage qualifies him for incarceration, rather than admittance into a recovery program.
“In my judgment is appropriate that he be jailed for a little longer to make sure that it is not lost on Mr. Brambrough, or anybody else is paying attention to this, that all of these nuances that I'm touching upon aside, we can't do it,” said Bloom. “You can't set your house on fire in a manner that is unsafe.”
Brambrough already has 151 days in jail and starts his six month sentence today.