Boulder Junction, WI. (WJFW)- When the community comes together it can lead to some pretty incredible accomplishments. The Town of Boulder Junction just completed a community-based project. the new playground is located right behind the Boulder Junction Chamber of commerce.
“We’re very pleased at what we are here and what we represent and the comments that we hear from the public,” said Boulder Junction Town Chairman Dennis Reuss.
The new playground comes after much needed improvements to the previous 30-year-old one as well as safety concerns for families that utilized the area.
The project fundraised $300,000 with 2/3rds of the money being donations and has been receiving a lot of positive comments from the community.
“And this park was only maybe only over a month old and all the positive comments I’ve heard from people that are using the park and come to Boulder Junction. That means a lot for the town and a lot for the citizens,” said Reuss.
Laura Bertch the chairman of the playground committee says it’s important for kids to have these areas in order to develop.
“Their job is to have fun and to grow and as they grow and they learn different skills then their team skills and things like that, that could be utilized here,” said Bertch.
The playground has many different areas for all ages.
“This park is equipped for the youngest to the oldest my age so, and we are enjoying it, the town is enjoying it and everyone is very pleased about it," said Reuss.