WASHINGTON D.C. (WJFW) - The 43rd mission for the Never Forgotten Honor Flight was a trip to remember for all veterans, but one family in particular was able to share the special day even more.
In the service, brotherhood is usually a metaphor for the bond between comrades in arms But for three passengers on the Honor Flight, they also shared the same line of lineage.
“It’s been a long day, but we’re strong, we’re Norwegian," said Harold Snortheim.
Norm, Harold, and Bob Snortheim recently took the trip of a lifetime.
“Bob pushed this thing," said Harold.
"My wife put most of it together. We did it," said Bob Snortheim.
On the Never Forgotten Honor Flight, the 3 brothers were able to take in the sights and sounds of Washington D.C.
“I was scared to go because for one thing I can’t see the greatest, and I’m getting old, I have to sit in a wheelchair and I thought, I don’t want to be a bother to anybody. you couldn’t believe what it meant to me," said Norm.
Harold and Bob took initiative for their older brother.
“I really appreciate all of the efforts that they did to make sure that he got to go, my brother Norm got to go as soon as he did because of that and at the same time all three of us went at the same time,' said Harold.
Growing up together, entering the service wasn’t exactly on their minds.
“When we were younger, we didn’t plan this all out like this. Its just by accident we joined the national guard and after Norm joined and it seemed like he didn’t have to go into service so then, I guess we’ll join too and all of a sudden, we all got called up, at one time, all three of us got called up in 1960 at the same time," said Harold.
A journey that brought them many memories, including this trip.
“We were almost all going to stay there, but they wouldn’t let us," said Norm.
