ANTIGO, Wis (WJFW) – Antigo Lion’s Roaring Raceway is the host of the first stop on the AMS OIL Championship Off Road Series. The Antigo Off-Road National begins with a driver parade Thursday before qualifying begins Friday. Race organizer Zach Zager is proud of the race weekend and says it’s one of Antigo’s biggest events of the year. Zager says, “We’ve got champ off-road here, we’ve got racers from all over the country and it is an awesome event that’s action packed with a lot of cool things going on.” A few of those racers are local too, Drew Van Ooyen and Ryker Remington are both from Antigo and race on the pro circuit. This is Van Ooyen’s second year racing on the circuit, but not his first time taking the green flag. Van Ooyen says, “It all started when I was about 5 years old, when I first started racing, I was racing motocross and flat-track.” Since then, things have changed a bit but his focus still remains. He said, “I’m acutally more nervous, here in Antigo, just because it’s my home town, home track and I’ll have a lot of friends and family here.”
For 14-year-old Ryker Remington, it’s all about gaining experience after his rookie season. Remington says, “Out of the 12 rounds, we had 9 podium finishes, so it was a pretty good year, had three wins overall so I was pretty happy with that.” He’s looking to improve in his second season.
Both Van Ooyen and Remington race in UTV classes but there are trucks, buggies, and even a kids UTV class.