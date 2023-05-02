STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WJFW) - Thousands of golf fans from all over the globe will travel to Stevens Point for the US Senior Open next month. But as many are on the grounds watching, more will be tuning into the broadcast from the comfort of their own home.
When flipping though channels this June, one tuning into the action at the US Senior Open may not realize that there's a lot of moving pieces behind what seems like a relaxing day of golf. When broadcast crews visited SentryWorld Golf Course in Stevens Point recently, they scoped out where cameras should go so that viewers at home can see where every shot ends up.
“This whole process started months ago, and it’ll go until the last ball is in the hole on Sunday," said producer Chris Maguire with NBC Sports.
Before the lights go on and the action begins, there’s a lot that goes into the pre-production stage of a broadcast.
“It’s important to make sure that every shot, every blade of grass, every viewing angle, every position of grandstands or concessions or whatever else it might be is perfect because you just don’t know when it’s going to happen again," said senior director of championships Ben Kimball of the U.S.G.A.
At their recent survey of SentryWorld, an NBC production team got a feel for the course with USGA officials.
“Putting together coverage of a golf course for a broadcast is a little bit like putting together a puzzle. It takes time to see every little piece and how each piece fits together, you always want to see where the golf ball ends up. Big course, little ball, it could go anywhere, so the more cameras you can be afforded to have the better, and the more angles you have the better," said broadcast director Joe Martin with NBC Sports.
They expect to have 25 cameras, capturing more than just the action.
“We’re looking at not only covering from tee to green, but really showcasing other aspects, other nuisances of the golf game that more than a weekend warrior would appreciate when they watch our telecast," said Maguire.
That includes famed stops like the 16th green.
“Anytime you have a marquee hole on any golf course, you want to make sure you’re covering it the correct way, making sure you’re putting your cameras to give the viewers at home the best experience while also taking into account the fans on site," said Martin.
Walking the course weeks ahead of time allows them to see how they’ll approach each hole, and have the USGA accommodate as needed.
“You’ll see a tree limb or a stake and rope line or a grandstand edge that may slightly interfere with where the television camera is positioned... We have to make very easy compromises with them to make sure that the production of the show is what we all want it to be," said Kimball.
It'll be interesting to see how that puzzle comes together with more than 130 workers expected on the production. The US Senior Open kicks off on June 29th with the first round of play.
Submit story ideas to “mweaver@wjfw.com”