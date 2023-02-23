GREEN BAY, Wis. (WJFW) - A new champion has been crowned in Green Bay. “Europa”, an aged gouda made by Arethusa Farm Dairy in Bantam, Connecticut was voted as the best cheese in the country and the US Championship cheese contest.
A handful of cheesemakers from Northern Wisconsin participated in the competition or as judges. Nine Wisconsin-made cheeses were in the final round of 20.
As voted by 42 expert judges, the winner was chosen for its overall flavor and presentation. Cheesemaker Eric Schmid had one key to the recipe he didn’t keep a secret -- time.
“Let that bacteria do its thing in cheese, you got to let it ripen, let the Helveticas do its thing. All that started culture is going to do its work and you just need that time," said Schmid.
Schmid was born and raised in Southern Wisconsin before eventually moving to Connecticut. He still holds close ties with many mentors in Wisconsin's dairy industry.
“It’s very exciting, this is the Dairyland state, so we like to keep the title in Wisconsin, but it is also the united states championship, so let the best cheesemaker win," said chief judge Jim Mueller.
Europa was chosen from an original slate of more than 2200 entries. The contest is run by the Wisconsin cheesemakers association every other year.
An event that started in 1981, it shows no signs of slowing down. Next year Madison will host the world championships which alternates each year with this event.
