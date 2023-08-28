EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Recycling, and what actually gets done with it, has long been a contentious topic alongside debates over climate change. One of the many arguments we've all heard against it is "why recycle when it all ends up at the landfill anyway?" But where do recycled items actually go?
Bob Blaus, the organizer of Eagle River's Recycling Extravaganza, told Newswatch 12 today that there are many misnomers about recycling.
“Everything that we throw out takes space," said Blaus. "And, you know, it’s going to cost money to expand the landfill.. and more land. You know, ultimately, we’re going to have to ship the garbage further and further away which isn’t good.”
Blaus has spent years advocating and volunteering for local recycling programs. But more so than promoting events, Blaus says dispelling false notions about recycling is the long term priority.
“One of the biggest misperceptions is ‘why bother recycling? Because it’s all going into the landfill anyway?’ said Blaus. "That’s one of the things that we want to kind of clear up. Because the more that we recycle, hey, we’re going to be making our landfills more long lived and we’re helping the environment too.”
The event is October 14the from 9 a.m. to noon at Riverside Park in Eagle River and will be an especially good place for residents of all areas to dispose of electronics, something Blaus says many people don’t realize can actually be recycled.
“Well they’ll be taking TV’s, computers, you know, the big screen TV’s. Microwaves, any wires, holiday lights, old extension cords, appliance cords. And you don’t have to jeopardize environmentally sensitive areas or your fishing spot or hunting spot. Recycle it! Because it’s worth a lot.”
Blause also urged residents to consider recycling with everything they dispose of, noting the available options for recycling various materials.
“You get an Amazon package, you know, all of it’s recyclable. The box you can recycle through public. The plastic bag you can bring to Tractor Supply or Eagle River City Hall. The crumpled paper can go to one of the postal expresses which will re-use it before they throw it out. All of it’s recyclable.”
Blaus also said that when he was a teacher, he would recycle ink cartridges through the Staples Electronics Recycling program, which he then turned into store credit to buy supplies for his students. Showing that the impact of recycling can be felt in many unexpected ways.